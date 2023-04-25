The Godfrey Park and Recreation department is bringing back Arbor Day activities at Glazebrook Park for the 25th installment on Saturday. Beginning at 9am there is a youth fishing derby. Other activities at the park will fill the afternoon.
Fishing Derby registration runs until 10am when the actual fishing begins. That lasts until 11:30. There is an awards ceremony at noon. Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells the Big Z it’s a fun day at a nice lake.
The Arbor Day tree dedication runs from 1:30pm – 3pm at the concession stand area. You are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to get a good seat, and to bring a lawn chair. Redbud tree seedlings will be given to the first 300 visitors. You can pre-register for the fishing derby at teamsideline.com/Godfrey