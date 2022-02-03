For more than a combined 8 hours, about 1,100 Ameren Illinois customers in Grafton were without power last night. The first outage happened around 11pm when a utility spokesman says two iced-over power lines slapped together in the wind, knocking out the power.
Crews responded to the area and cleaned off those lines, as Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch tells The Big Z.
While not unheard of, Bretsch says this kind of scenario does not happen often. With the winter storm still in the area, Bretsch says they stand at the ready if more issues arise, with plenty of boots on the ground to address the issue, some from as far away as Tennessee.