More than 11-hundred Ameren Illinois customers are without power this morning in the Grafton area. The power went out just before 3am for most and no cause as been determined. Ameren crews are aware of the outage but there’s no estimated restoration time reported.
Ameren Illinois customers without power in Grafton
- By Mark Ellebracht - WBGZ Radio
