Some schools in the region have had to go to remote learning recently due to COVID-19 issues, but so far, the Alton School District has avoided doing so. That’s not to say the district has not been affected by this latest wave of infections, but rather they have put a plan in place the administration feels deals with positive tests.
Assistant Superintendent Elaine Kane tells The Big Z that in addition to the other precautions, they have been offering testing to students and staff twice a week at various buildings around the district.
Another reason, she says, is the ability of the staff to fill in where necessary. If there is an absence, she says it is not uncommon for other teachers to fill in during what may normally be their prep time. In a communication from the district to parents, it states that while in-person learning will continue to be prioritized, an adaptive pause continues to be a possibility if staffing or other issues dictate. The Illinois Department of Public Health has scheduled a vaccine clinic for the public at Alton High School on January 19th from 4-8pm. For information, go to https://www.altonschools.org/