The Alton School Board dealt with a laundry list of appointments, resignations, and retirements on Tuesday. Two of the higher-profile future retirees are the heads of the Finance and Special Education Department.
Mary Schell is now the outgoing Director of Finance. She will retire as of June 30, 2024. Likewise, Catherine Elliott will retire from her position as Director of Special Ed at the end of the 2025 school year, the same time as Alton High Assistant Principal and Cross Country head coach Tammy Talbert. Named as a new Assistant Principal at the High School is Jennifer Root-Smith, and Amy Cotton will be a new Assistant Principal at the Middle School. Numerous hires were made for positions throughout the district, and most of the spring sports coaches were named.