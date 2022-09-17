A pair of principals in the Alton School District have been recognized by the Illinois Principals Association. Michael Bellm, Alton High School Principal, was named the 2022 "High School Principal of the Year" while John Ducey, Lovejoy Elementary Principal, received the Herman Graves Award which recognizes outstanding service to the association.
Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner tells The Big Z Bellm was honored at a ceremony on Thursday night in Belleville.
Ducey was also honored at Thursday night's ceremony.