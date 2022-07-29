Alton Memorial Hospital officials are celebrating recognition by U.S. News and World Report.
AMH was honored for care that’s significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors like patient outcomes.
The hospital is considered “high-performing” in three specialties (COPD, heart failure, and hip fracture care), meaning it is in the top ten-percent of all evaluated centers for those procedures.
AMH president Dave Braasch tells The Big Z more about the honor
AMH is part of the BJC HealthCare system. US News and World Reports ranked Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis 11th best in the nation this year, moving up six spots from its previous ranking.
Barnes-Jewish ranked nationally in 11 specialties.