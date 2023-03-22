An Alton man is facing decades in prison after a conviction on sex crimes against children. 39-year-old Ryan M. Nation pleaded guilty to single charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and child pornography earlier this week and was sentenced to 45-years in prison.
Nation admitted to committing and filming a sex act with a child on March 15, 2022. The conviction includes a 36-year prison term for predatory criminal sexual assault and a 9-year term for child pornography. The sentences must be served back-to-back, and he will be required to serve at least 85% of the sentence on the assault count. Nation has a prior conviction for attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor from 2001 in South Carolina.