An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be.
Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.
Their investigation revealed 24-year-old Quantavius Stallworth allegedly fired a gun in some sort of domestic dispute.
On Wednesday, the Madison County state’s attorney’s office charged Stallworth, and a judge set his bail at 100-thousand-dollars.
However, police say Stallworth hasn’t yet surrendered to authorities. Call the Alton PD criminal investigations division at 618-463-3505 ext. 634 if you have information on his whereabouts.