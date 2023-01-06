A popular local quick stop is set to reopen on Saturday. The Hit n Run store near State and Belle Streets in North Alton will open again at 6am Saturday, after a small fire closed the store in late November. The store was closed at the time and there were no injuries, but the store suffered damage.
The Alton Fire Department responded in the early morning hours of November 22 to a fire call and found plenty of smoke coming from the building. It’s believed the fire began near the soda machines and was put out quickly, although it took several weeks to clean up and the repair the mess.