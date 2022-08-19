There’s more rail crossing work planned in Godfrey starting Monday evening. Union Pacific Railroad will conduct repairs to the Alby Street rail crossing near Humbert Road in Godfrey and will close the crossing at 7pm Monday, having the work completed and the crossing reopened by 7pm Wednesday.
Similar rail work has already taken place on Tolle Lane and on Humbert Road. In a previous interview with The Big Z, Godfrey Public Safety Director Chris Sichra said it’s part of the railroads regular schedule of maintenance.
Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes like Tolle Lane or Humbert Road to navigate the affected area during the shutdown starting Monday evening.