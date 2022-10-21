The Alton High School Homecoming Parade steps off from Alton Middle School around 5:45pm. Clubs will begin gathering there to decorate their floats by 4:30pm with the goal of arriving at Public School Stadium around 6:15pm. The game kicks off at 7pm.
That is when the Homecoming Court will be announced. Alton School District Assistant Superintendent Elaine Kane tells The Big Z the parade will start to take shape not long after school lets out for the day.
The Alton Redbirds will take on the Belleville Althoff Crusaders. There will be a police escort to ensure the safety of the participants, spectators, and motorists as the parade makes its way across town.