The 154th Jersey County Fair starts this weekend with livestock shows, which usually dominate the first few days of activity. The fair will kick into high gear on Tuesday with the annual parade through downtown Jerseyville, followed by the Talent Competition.
Jersey County Fair Board Treasurer Tom Moore tells The Big Z they are trying something new on Saturday: a fair kick-off.
Sunday is 4H day and Christian Music Night.
Admission to the fairgrounds starting Monday is $2 for adults. Tickets to the grandstand events cost extra. You can get details on all of the events at the Jersey County Fair website: http://www.jerseycountyfair.com/