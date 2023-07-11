The Jersey County Fair kicks off tonight with the annual parade through downtown Jerseyville, followed by the Talent Competition. The parade steps off at 6pm just north of the intersection of Illinois Routes 67 and 16.
Jersey County Fair Board Treasurer Tom Moore tells The Big Z the talent show starts at 8:15 at the Fairgrounds.
The Jersey County Fair Queen pageant will take place Wednesday at 7pm at the grandstand. Thursday features the rodeo, Friday and Saturday have tractor pulls, and Sunday night is the demolition derby. A link to the Jersey County Fair website can be found here: www.jerseycountyfair.com