The outreach effort instituted by Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns is being well-received, according to the sheriff. Deputies have been asked to meet the citizens of the county, which has been split up into different zones.
Manns tells The Big Z the number of folks meeting deputies has nearly doubled since the launch of the program a couple of months ago.
He says he is unaware of any residents that have not been receptive to the meet-and-greets.
Manns says the hope is to familiarize each deputy with the people living in their zones, to give residents a familiar face and personal contact if any non-emergency needs ever come up, and to identify residents in need and connect them with resources.