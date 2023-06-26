The Jersey County Coroner says fentanyl overdose deaths are happening in the county and at a rate similar to those of bigger communities. Kevin Ayres, Jersey County Coroner, addressed the Grafton City Council recently with news of four drug overdose deaths in Jersey County so far this year, one of which occurred in Grafton.
He says he is starting to see “tranq” in the county.
Ayres says he is seeing overdoses in Jersey County with ages from 20-60 years old. All Jersey County and Grafton police officers carry Narcan (used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose) as an emergency treatment for first responders as well as for victims.