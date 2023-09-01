This Saturday, September 2nd is the date for this year’s Alton Jazz & Wine Festival at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. The annual event includes music, wine, beer and other non-alcoholic beverages, and food available on-site.
Alton Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z this has become one of the venue’s most anticipated events.
The Alton Jazz Confluence, featuring up and coming Alton/Godfrey student musicians, will again kick off this year’s festival. Next up will be The Jason Swagler Group. The headliners for this year’s event will be the Trumpet Trio, featuring three St. Louis area musicians. Tickets are on sale through www.MetroTix.com