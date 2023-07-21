The St. Louis County Port Authority voted Thursday to approve a contract for the demolition and site restoration of the old Jamestown Mall property. The mall closed in 2014.
Target Contractors LLC of South Carolina will handle the project.
In a news release, St. Louis County Council Chair Shalonda Webb calls the demolition “long overdue.” She says for too long this increasingly dangerous issue and liability has been ignored, and county government worked too slow in trying to solve it.
Webb says within her first 18 months in office she was able to get 12 million dollars in funding for the demolition of Jamestown Mall.
A start date has not been set yet.