J Turn.jpg

The road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation has hit another mark. A J-Turn lane is now open from southbound to northbound traffic that allows access to Riverlands Way for drivers coming from Illinois.

MoDOT Project Manager Lisa Kuntz tells The Big Z these J-Turns are statistically safer than intersections.

Kuntz - Removing contact points.mp3

She says another one will be constructed for access to the southbound lanes from Riverlands Way.

Kuntz - Future J Turn.mp3

She says the construction is on target to wrap up in the fall. You can learn more about the project, including a J-Turn demonstration video,at https://www.modot.org/southbound-route-67-elevation-project