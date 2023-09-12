Now through Saturday is National Suicide Prevention Week, and an expert at OSF HealthCare in Alton wants you to see the warning signs if someone you care about is in need of mental health services. The average time from onset of symptoms to diagnosis is 11 years, possibly because of the societal stigma associated with mental health and the thought can just “shake it off.”
Staci Knox, manager of Psychological Services at OSF HealthCare in Alton says warning signs for suicide vary by age.
If you’re dealing with a mental or behavioral health issue, you can call or text 9-8-8 to be connected with a trained counselor who’s part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network.