For 13 years, Illinois State University’s Summer Research Academy has given local high school students a chance to try hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math studies.
Rebekka Darner is director of the Academy, which is sponsored by the Center of Mathematics, Science, and Technology. The one week experience is quite different from a standard high school math or science class, Darner said.
“To really work as a scientist or as a mathematician or as a computer scientist, and experience what it is like on the job, is a really unique and novel thing for high schoolers,” Darner said. “It’s a chance for them to test the waters and see if this is what they want to major in when they go to college.”
Scientists are driven by their own curiosity, Darner said. Researchers are not pinned down by how much the teacher knows or what textbook is in front of them.
“Science is a way to be curious in the world and systematically answer your own questions and pursue that curiosity,” she said.
So much of school is about learning information that people have already discovered, Darner said. When students do research, it is not about learning what people already know or what the experts have already discovered.
“It’s about generating knowledge yourself and making your own discoveries,” she said. “And that’s super exciting.”
The Summer Research Academy is not a competitive experience. Some of the students who apply are A students who have already decided that they want to major in a scientific field in college. Darner encourages interested B students who want to know more about what working in research is like to sign up.
“I would almost prefer to have those B students in science and math who are curious about the world … not quite sure if they want to major in a STEM field,” she said.
They can find out what research is like and determine if that field is for them.
“I encourage them to come and hang out with us for a week,” she said.
One research project, led by a geology professor, had a field experience component. Students started their day at the Mackinac River where they observed riverbank changes and sediment movement through streams.
“They looked at how erosion happens and where the sediment is going to go,” Darner said.
After a morning of observation and collecting data, they went back to the classroom to analyze the data and talk about the experience. Most students spend the day on campus, Darner said.
One chemistry project took place in a chemistry lab. Another one was a computer class.
“It involved computational modeling on the computer in order to solve chemistry problems,” she said.
For parents who have children who are interested in science, the most important thing is fostering curiosity about the world, Darner advised.
“Asking questions. Wondering with them. Having conversations over dinner about why they think things are the way they are,” she said. “That’s the kind of thinking that most supports success in a STEM field.”
