An Illinois State Police trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries early this morning during an altercation along Interstate 64 near Mount Vernon. A suspect, now identified as 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is alleged to have displayed a firearm and opened fire on police who were responding to a motorist assist near mile marker 72. Police returned fire and Griffin was killed.
The injured trooper, a 16-year-veteran of the force, was taken to a regional hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot. A female passenger in Griffin’s vehicle also escaped injury. The incident took place on eastbound I-64 in Jefferson County around 3am today (Tuesday). The investigation continues.