The Illinois State Police is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center. The center is known as the "STIC" and is open 24/7, all year long. It was created in 2003, as a result of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, and was one of the first in the country.

Chief Intelligence Officer Aaron Kustermann says they work to gather information and figure out what it all means.

The STIC is part of a network of 80 fusion centers across the country and has been recognized for its excellence in collecting, analyzing, and relaying vital intelligence information.