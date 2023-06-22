The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Collinsville. The agency was requested by the Collinsville Police Department to investigate a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of St. Clair Avenue in Collinsville on Tuesday.
According to information from the State Police, officers with the Collinsville Police Department were dispatched to respond to a subject with a gun at the above location. Once on the scene, a 30-year-old male allegedly pointed a weapon at the officers. The officers shot the man, who was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries. No officers were injured. The investigation is active and ongoing.