Now that the Biden-Harris Student Loan Debt Relief Program was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, the state of Illinois is offering information on student loan repayment plans available to assist borrowers. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission is encouraging students to visit studentaid.gov for more information.
According to the Department of Education, more than one million borrowers in Illinois would have been eligible for relief under the plan; almost 680,000 applications from Illinois borrowers had already been approved for relief.