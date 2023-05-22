An Australian study seems to draw a connection between damage inside the nose and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. A local healthcare professional says while it’s too early to settle on that conclusion, it’s still a good idea to avoid sticking your finger in your nose, as it is unsightly and can spread germs.
If you are dealing with a loved one you think may be suffering for dementia, Courtney McFarlin, a primary care provider at the OSF HealthCare facility in Bethalto says there are a variety of tests they can take.
McFarlin says dementia is typically seen in your 60s, but it can start to develop as soon as your 30s. An evaluation in a health care provider’s office can determine whether the mistakes are dementia, mild cognitive impairment or just aging.