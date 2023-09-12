There is yet another new scam going around, this time with criminals spoofing IRS letterhead in an attempt to get your personal information. The ruse could come in a cardboard envelope and tries to get you to believe you have an unclaimed refund in an attempt to get you to call them.
If you call them, the person on the other end will try to get you to give them your personal identity. Lauren Winebrenner with the Internal Revenue Service says one way you can look out for this scam is that the contact number that is on the letter is not an IRS number.
This new scam is featured on IRS.gov as part of the Dirty Dozen campaign which identifies new and insidious financial scams.