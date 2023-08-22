America’s Central Port has been announced as one of nine recipients of the Megasites Investment Program in the amount of $5 million. The program is funded through Rebuild Illinois Capital Funds, and a local lawmaker is celebrating the announcement.
The grant requires the Port to match the $5 million. State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) tells The Big Z the plan is for the Port to buy up land along the Route 3 corridor.
Megasites are large, developed sites ready for occupancy for manufacturers, distribution centers, industrial centers, and more. Investing in megasites develops underutilized areas and former industrial sites, while making the State more competitive for large-scale industrial investments.