Most students are back in class at Alton High School today, but a few are awaiting the outcome of various investigations. Numerous fights at the school last week resulted in school being canceled last Thursday, and remote learning Friday and yesterday.
Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor tells The Big Z where their investigation stands.
If the accused are minors, they will not be publicly identified per state law, as Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine tells The Big Z.
In addition to the legal ramifications, the Alton School Board has called a special meeting for Thursday with student discipline on the agenda.
The school is putting new procedures in place, including:
Limiting Access to Larger Areas of the School:
Students will notice that access areas in wide open portions of the school (ex. gym lobby) will be narrowed as an additional measure of safety. This will limit larger gathering areas and will aid in the direct supervision of students. This will also result in closing the breakfast station in the gym lobby. Any student wishing to have breakfast can still do so in the cafeteria.
Restricted Movement for Remainder of the Week:
For the remainder of this school week, Alton High will remain on restricted movement. Passing periods will still occur but other student movement will be limited to only that which is necessary.
Student Cell Phone Use:
During the incidents that occurred on August 30, an extremely unsafe situation occurred caused by students trying to video the physical altercations. The sheer amount of students trying to video made it very difficult for staff and other responders to immediately intervene. As we move forward, any student inappropriately using their phone to record other students, during disciplinary events or ANY other act that affects student and staff safety will lose their phone privileges at the high school in addition to school discipline. Please discuss this important information with your child.
Bus Dismissal Process:
Students who ride the bus will be dismissed by bus to one of three loading areas at the school beginning Wednesday. Depending on bus number, students will either board their bus from the auxiliary gym, the Plaza or the Commons. Announcements will be made prior to dismissal to assist students in getting to their assigned location for bus dismissal.
Students Determined to Be Out of Area:
After a comprehensive review of the video footage from last week’s incidents and the schedules of students involved, it was identified that several students were in an area of the school not necessitated by their schedule. Therefore, students who are determined to be “out of area” or in an area of the school that would not be necessary based on their class schedule (during passing periods and other times), will be subject to school discipline. Again, this is a significant safety issue when students do not go directly to class or go to another area of the building for unapproved reasons.
Adjustment to Early Bird Class Schedules:
Early Bird classes have been adjusted and the new schedule will begin on Wednesday. Early Bird classes will now begin at 7:50 and end at 8:40 a.m.