A former Illinois Department of Children and Family Services social worker and 14 others have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $3.2 million in state funds intended for childcare services.
Prosecutors said Shauntele Pridgeon orchestrated the fraud scheme from 2016 to 2022 while serving as a Community Social Service Planner for DCFS in Chicago. Pridgeon fraudulently entered the information of several of her co-defendants into the agency’s computer system and approved them to be paid as providers caring for foster children.