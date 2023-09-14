You are invited to a concert by the Alton High School Symphonic Orchestra to be held next Friday, September 22 at The Nature Institute in Godfrey. The concert will be a fundraiser for TNI, and organizers say it will celebrate the sounds of music and nature and connects people back to their roots.
Ramona Pollard is the Outreach Coordinator at TNI and tells The Big Z the concert will be held on the skeet range.
The range opens to visitors at 5:30 that night, with music at 6pm. Tickets will be $10 each or $5 for students, and children 12 and under are free. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to Alton High School. You can get more information by calling 466-9930, or going to the TNI website: www.thenatureinstitute.org