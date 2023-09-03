Thousands of asylum-seeking migrants are now living in Illinois and with plenty of unfilled jobs in the state, leaders both elected and in business want those people to get to work. But asylum seekers aren’t legally allowed to work right away, the legal limbo they live in leaves them getting by on meager safety-net services or working illegally and subject to possible exploitation.
That’s why a group of elected officials and business groups are asking for the Federal Government to allow migrants to have access to state work permits. In Illinois, the Governor, Mayor of Chicago, and others want to be able to offer a work permit.
Mark Denzler of the Illinois Manufacturers Association says everyone would benefit:
The letter is also asking for access to work permits for long-term undocumented workers.