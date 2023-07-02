New numbers show that Illinois' workforce continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished in the bottom four for May regarding unemployment rates.
According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the state's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 4.1%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 2,500 in May.
Despite the decrease, the state remains towards the bottom of the nation for unemployment rates.
On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke during a visit from President Joe Biden and focused his speech on the state's economy. Pritzker said that in Illinois, jobs and businesses are thriving.
"Here in Illinois, jobs are up, new business creation is up, and unemployment is down, and right here in the city of Chicago and the region, we are near a record low unemployment rate," Pritzker said.
Only Nevada, Delaware and California had higher unemployment rates than Illinois in May.
State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dietrich, told The Center Square that Pritzker's policies have resulted in a poor job market.
"What we see in the state of Illinois is overburdensome taxes and regulations on business industries coupled with the entitlement programs makes it where businesses have a tough time succeeding in the state of Illinois," Niemerg said.
During his speech on Wednesday, Pritzker said he and other Democrats brought Illinois out of the pandemic.
"This massive economic recovery from a pandemic recession, along with Illinois Democrats' fiscally responsible budgeting, has helped put Illinois on its best fiscal footing in nearly a quarter century," Pritzker said.
U.S. Census Bureau data on state-to-state migration released earlier this month shows that Illinois gained 4,000 residents from nine other states. But about 150,000 left for other states. That means 146,000 Illinoisans on net left in 2021.
Niemerg said that the people of Illinois are leaving because the people in charge make it a challenge to grow a business, which plays a part in poor unemployment rates.
"The government makes it very, very difficult for a person, especially the Democratic party makes it very, very difficult for an entrepreneur or a working-class person to really get ahead in the state of Illinois," Niemerg said.
Over the past year, Boeing, McDonald's, Citadel and other businesses have reduced their corporate footprints in Illinois.