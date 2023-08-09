The Illinois State Fair is offering some bargains this year to help families save some dough.
In addition to special free admission days for seniors, veterans, Scouts, first responders, and health care workers, a special "Two Dollar" admission day is set for Tuesday, August 15th.
State fair manager Rebecca Clark says they take pride in making it the most affordable state fair in the midwest.
How about some food deals?
In the village of cultures, you can get $3 samples and the "Feeding Frenzy" is back, with vendors offering discounts on select menu items from 2-5 PM each weekday.
The fair begins Thursday, August 10.