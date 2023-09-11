Applauding an economic victory for Gilman, Illinois and the nation, Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed a gathering at Wednesday’s groundbreaking for Incobrasa Industries’ $250 million expansion.
Already the nation’s top soybean producer, Incobrasa Industries is planning to more than double its production capacity by 2030, the governor said.
“That’s a win for Gilman, for Illinois and for America,” Pritzker told the group, which included company officials, Senator Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards.
Job growth is a leading benefit resulting from this project.
“In addition to sustaining 200 jobs and creating 40 new permanent good-paying careers, this new $250 million expansion will mean dozens of construction and installation jobs for workers,” the governor said.
Incobrasa produces everything from biodiesel to cooking oil and farm feed. Plans call for a soybean crushing plant and a 50-acre solar array to create power as needed.
Incobrasa President and CEO Aluizio Ribeiro, in a news release from the governor’s office, applauded the Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit. This tax credit calls for a capital investment of at least $155.8 million.
Bennett commented on Incobrasa’s contribution to the biodiesel field and how the expansion will “help ensure that we are meeting the recent demands of this high-blend renewable fuel.”
Incobrasa Quality Control Manager Kerry Fogarty discussed the strides the company has taken since he began his journey there in 1997.
“Over the past 26 years, we have added soybean oil refining,” Fogarty said. “We have added a state-of-the-art packaging facility, and most recently, we have added a 75 million gallon per year biodiesel plant.”
The company also supplies meals to the largest pork and poultry suppliers in the U.S., and its bottled veggie oil is on store shelves from California to New York, he said.
“We stand here on this momentous occasion on the horizon of the new future for these enterprises. I find it moving to think that some of the people that will eventually work here are not even born yet,” Fogarty said. “The future looks bright.”
Among the speakers, Andrew Larson of the Illinois Soybean Association shared his excitement that Incobrasa’s growth will continue to “promote strong and reliable markets for our soybean farmers across the state.”
