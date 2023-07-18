An Illinois state lawmaker says a recent report that shows Illinois is one of the worst states for personal injury lawsuits is a business killer.
The report was compiled by the Florida law firm of Anidjar and Levine using data from USCourts.gov and covered 12 months ending in March 2023.
Illinois is ranked fifth in the country for the most personal injury cases per capita, with a total of 2,887, the report showed. Personal injury cases occurred in Illinois at a rate 140% over the national average, as the cases comprise over 23% of the state’s entire civil caseload.
Illinois State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, who has been recognized by the Illinois chapter of Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse, said this is a red flag for businesses in the state.
“It tells businesses they probably don’t want to locate here because if they go to another state it won’t be as burdensome and won’t be as costly,” said Ugaste to The Center Square.
Illinois is consistently near the top in American Tort Reform Association’s “Judicial Hellhole” list.
Ugaste said all these lawsuits in the state have a trickle down effect and eventually hits Illinoisans in the pocketbook.
“It increases costs for the people of Illinois on everything from insurance to goods they purchase because those companies have to pay extra,” said Ugaste.
Florida had the most personal injury cases by a wide margin, with 127 personal injury cases in court per 100,000 Floridians.
“This is a staggering 1,237% over the national rate of just 9.53, and 319% more than any other state on the list,” the report states.
Ohio, New Jersey and South Carolina finished just ahead of Illinois.
###