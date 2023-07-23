Jobs were up, and the unemployment rate was down last month in Illinois.
The state jobless rate fell one tenth of a point in June, to four-percent. That compares to 3.6 percent nationally.
Illinois Department of Employment Security acting director Ray Marchiori says 8400 jobs were added from May to June.
June marked the sixth month in a row for job gains.
Industry sectors with the most growth in June included: educational and health services, construction, leisure and hospitality, and government.