Unemployment rate falls, payrolls increase in June

Jobs were up, and the unemployment rate was down last month in Illinois.

The state jobless rate fell one tenth of a point in June, to four-percent. That compares to 3.6 percent nationally.

Illinois Department of Employment Security acting director Ray Marchiori says 8400 jobs were added from May to June.

June marked the sixth month in a row for job gains.

Industry sectors with the most growth in June included: educational and health services, construction, leisure and hospitality, and government.