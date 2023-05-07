With the possible risk of severe weather today, the National Weather Service says Illinois is leading the nation in tornadoes this year. Eighty-six tornadoes have already rolled through the state in 2023, nearly double the state's average of 50 twisters per year.
The National Weather Service reports, as of Saturday, Illinois has experienced more than double the number of tornadoes in any other state this year aside from Alabama and Georgia.
Per NWS, Illinois also leads every state in severe weather reports this year aside from Texas. That number represents the total of confirmed tornadoes, plus hail and wind damage reports.
To this point, Illinois has more tornadoes this year than the four primary states known as tornado alley region (Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas) combined. Data from the National Weather Service indicates tornadoes are happening more frequently in states east of that specific region, including dozens in neighboring states Iowa, Indiana and Kentucky.