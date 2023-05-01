State lawmakers are working to further address the problem of bullying in Illinois schools.
Legislation pending in the senate updates current state laws on bullying. For example, Senator Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago says schools would be required to let parents know that their child has been bullied within 24 hours of administrators learning about the alleged incident.
The notification requirement would also apply to cyberbullying.
Additionally, the bill expands the definition of bullying to include physical appearance, homelessness, socioeconomic status and pregnancy.