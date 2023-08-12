As the country goes through one of the worst cancer drug shortages in history, Illinois health officials are raising a red flag.
One contributing factor is a drug manufacturing plant in India that made two generic medications for cancer patients was recently shut down after failing an inspection.
James Leonard, CEO of Carle Health, said when it comes to treating cancer, just a minor disruption can be deadly.
”While the global impact of the supply chain impacts many industries in health care, it’s huge and there’s really not any room for error,” Leonard said Tuesday at a news conference.
According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, over 90% of cancer centers reported a shortage of carboplatin, and 70% have similar supply problems with cisplatin.
Cisplatin and Carboplatin are two of the more common prescription drugs given to treat cancers of the abdomen, lungs, and ovarian cancers.
”The pharmacy team made me aware today, there’s a patient in our care who’s in need of a generic life saving cancer drug,” said Dr. Keith Knepp, president of Carle Health of Greater Peoria. “We’re working hard to ensure we have the supply but it’s taking an all-out effort to make it happen. This issue is very real and we’re facing it every day.”
As a result of the shortage, medical groups have issued guidance on how to ration the existing supply.
Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said the shortages are caused by four main factors: a fragile supply chain, manufacturing problems, limited market competition, and over-reliance on materials from other countries.
There is work that the Food and Drug Administration is working with a Chinese drugmaker to import cisplatin in an effort to boost supply.
Durbin said telling a cancer patient that there are no drugs available couldn’t come at a worse time.
“Imagine you’re sitting in a doctor’s office and you get the gut-wrenching news that there’s a cancer diagnosis in your family. Your doctor has a plan but you learn that the frontline medication used to treat your cancer is in shortage. How could this be in modern America,” Durbin said.