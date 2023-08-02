Illinois has taken action to limit the use of solitary confinement for young detainees, but the Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice opposes any use of the practice.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the End Youth Solitary Confinement Act on June 30, placing limits on when solitary confinement can be used. Not simply for punishment or discipline, the policy will be reserved when a juvenile poses a serious and immediate risk of physical harm to themselves or others, the bill summary said.
Avalon Betts-Gaston, project manager of the Illinois Alliance for Reentry and Justice, said minimizing the use of solitary confinement for youth is a step forward.
“But again, we believe it is not necessary at all,” Betts-Gaston told the Center Square.
The correctional system has long relied on solitary confinement to punish people seen as agitators, she said, challenging authorities to come up with a less traumatic way of dealing with risky behaviors. One option might be enlisting the help of mental health professionals.
“I would challenge that there are alternate ways and we should be really thinking about those and solitary confinement should be an absolute last resort,” Betts-Gaston said.
While not in favor of solitary confinement for any age, Betts-Gaston said it is particularly traumatic for young detainees who are under the age of 25, and that the bill ignores science by drawing the line at detainees under age 18.
“We understand the brain is not fully developed until a person reaches the age of 25,” she said. “So, if we know that their brain is physically developing, we need to be doing things that will not hamper or negatively impact that brain development.”
Once trauma to the brain does occur, she said the system does not offer a process to reverse it.
“It’s trauma, and we have to call it that. It is intentionally inflicted trauma,” she said.
The law will take effect in January.