Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a measure that sets up protections for children in a court of law. When having to testify in abuse cases, they will not have to confront their alleged abusers.
On Thursday, Pritzker signed House Bill 2607 into law. State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Dietrich, introduced the measure that states a child under 13 years of age shall testify outside the courtroom when warranted.
Niemerg spoke after the measures passing and said it is needed so that children can tell their stories without the fear of their alleged abuser being present.
"It is hard enough for abused kids to talk about what has happened to them, and it is even more stressful for them to discuss it in front of their abusers," Niemerg said. "Kids are not adults. The court needs to hear what they have to say, and we owe it to these kids to make sure they can tell their stories without the fear of having to testify in front of their abusers. This is a common-sense measure, and I am pleased Governor Pritzker has signed it into law."
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, also supported the measure which passed unanimously.
Halbrook told The Center Square that protecting those who cannot protect themselves is something all lawmakers can get behind.
"I think this is a good measure that goes a long way when protecting minors," Halbrook said. "We offer up a lot of common sense ideas on any multitude of issues, and thankfully this one moved forward and got the approval of both chambers and the governor's signature. I wish we could seek bipartisan approval on more of these common sense ideas across the board."
The provisions in the measure can only be removed if the defendant proves the child will not suffer emotional distress by providing testimony in the courtroom.
After Pritzker's signature, HB2607 goes into Jan. 1, 2024.