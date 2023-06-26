Drought conditions continue to spread across Illinois. The June outlook called for average rainfall, but that hasn’t been the case. About 30 percent of the state, mostly central and northeastern Illinois, is in a severe drought.
The rest is considered either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought. The dry weather is taking its toll on crops, says State Climatologist Trent Ford.
Ford says the big concern is if the dry weather continues into July and August, which could ruin crops and affect water sources in Illinois. He notes that these are the worst drought conditions statewide since 2012.