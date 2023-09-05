Climatologists are calling for a mixed bag of temperatures this fall in Illinois, even while most of the country remains on the warm side.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently unveiled its 90-day forecast for September through November with warmer than usual temps for most of the nation.
But the best advice in Illinois is to check that weather app daily as temps are expected to fluctuate this fall, but with no increased likelihood of extremes. Autumn should also kick off with less precipitation in the northern region of the state, Dan Collins, NOAA climate scientist told The Center Square.
“In the center part of the United States, we have an area of increased uncertainty,” Collins said.
“So, we’re not predicting a greater chance of above normal temperatures or a greater chance of below normal temperatures.”
Winter is when Illinois could finally see a warming effect but that doesn’t mean no snow, Collins said.
“As we go further into winter, the outlook shows a greater chance of above normal temperatures for the area around Illinois,” he said.
These warmer winter temperatures are a product of a strong El Nino developing in the tropical Pacific Ocean and influencing the jet stream. While El Nino doesn’t impact Illinois much this fall, it could account for some severe storms come winter, Collins said.
“With an El Nino you could in fact get significant storms; however, overall, we can expect the average to be lower than normal precipitation going into winter,” Collins told The Center Square.
NOAA anticipates the release of its winter outlook with more information on these trends in October.