His voice was heard frequently on the Big Z, talking about business issues at the state level. He often chatted with Illinois Radio Network reporters.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Todd Maisch died June 1st.
Quincy state representative Jil Tracy called Maisch a good friend.
She said a fixture in the Statehouse during his employment with the Chamber, dating back to the 1990’s, Maisch was well-known for helping find common ground on contentious issues.
Tracy said Maisch understood that improving the business climate and bringing more quality jobs to the state would allow Illinois to grow and prosper.