With increased spending on legislator pay, local governments, K-12 and higher education and other programs, Illinois’ budget for the coming fiscal year is the largest in state history and closer to the governor’s desk.
The Senate approved the plan late Thursday mostly along party lines. Republicans appreciated the bipartisan conversations, but decried the budget priorities.
State Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, said the measure disrespects taxpayers.
“We were here, we participated and folks on your side of the aisle know that we were here and we participated in good faith and you still kicked our people in the teeth with this budget,” Plummer said. “How do you expect us to come back to the table in good faith next time?”
The measure increases K-12 spending by $350 million, gives $10.2 billion to public employee pensions and continues a taxpayer subsidy for undocumented migrant health care, but does not include an extension of the school choice Invest In Kids scholarship program funded by private dollars.
Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, was disappointed he couldn’t get Republicans on board.
“But I renew my commitment to work with you next year and we’ll try again,” Harmon said.
The House took the measure up late Friday and into Saturday morning.
Announcing the deal alongside the governor, House Speaker Emauel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, said the budget focuses on the priorities of the state.
“This budget is balanced, without gimmicks,” Welch said.
House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said the plan isn’t balanced, and is full of gimmicks and tax increases.
“Hard-working families will pay $430 million in new taxes because of the election year tax breaks on gas, groceries and school supplies are gone,” McCombie said during a news conference Friday.
Legislator pay increases in the $50.6 billion spending plan from $85,000 to $89,675 for the coming fiscal year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker must approve the budget before it begins July 1.
