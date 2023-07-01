Madison County government’s former administrator and information technology director recently lost appeals in a Mount Vernon courtroom.
Fifth district appellate court justices ruled the county board did not violate the rights of Doug Hulme and Rob Dorman when the men were fired in 2020.
Appellate judges also affirmed an associate judge’s rejection of claims that the board failed to follow Open Meetings Act guidelines and the law for judicial review of administrative action.
The appellate court also affirmed a lower court denial of a motion from Hulme and Dorman for a judge from another county.
In April 2020 the Madison County Board terminated Hulme and Dorman’s employment, after a task force looked into their computers, claiming they acted beyond the bounds of ethical conduct and standards of leadership.
The men were appointed by board chair Kurt Prenzler after he was elected in 2016.