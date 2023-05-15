For the fourth year in a row, Illinois American Water has received the J.D. Power award for ranking highest in customer satisfaction among large water utility companies in the Midwest.
No other water utility in the Midwestern large segment has earned the distinction four straight years.
Illinois American also scored highest in the region this time for: price, conservation, billing and payment, communications, and customer service.
Company spokesperson Terry Mackin tells The Big Z there’s pride among the ranks for maintaining excellence year after year.
Here's a link to the J.D. Power 20-23 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study:
https://www.jdpower.com/business/utilities/water-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study