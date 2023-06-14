Alton’s PACUP program has been utilized for years as a way to pick up trash and clean up illegal dumping. That program has recently taken several hits, including a literal one in which several workers were injured and equipment damaged when a truck ran into a crew in Upper Alton that was hanging baskets prior to Memorial Day.
In addition, the head of the PACUP program recently retired, so the city’s Public Works and Park & Recreation departments have been doing what they can to fill in for now. Park and Recreation Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z this appears to be a temporary issue.
He says if you need to get rid of a large item, Republic Services offers options, but you need to call them for details. You can get that information at: https://www.republicservices.com/customer-support/contact-us.
If you see dumping in progress, you are urged to call the police department at 618-463-3505, and if you see it after the fact, you can call public works at 618-463-3530.
