While the numbers are better, the Illinois High School Association is still looking for officials for fall sports. The IHSA did add about a thousand new officials last year after a push to recruit over the last three years, but the numbers are still below where they want to be.
For example, some Friday night lights may turn into Saturday afternoon games, or in some cases, Thursday night games, to make up for a lack of enough football referees. Craig Anderson is the executive director of the IHSA:
Anderson says at some sports like volleyball, some freshman matches may be run with one referee instead of two, or in some areas a freshman schedule will be shortened or combined with junior varsity teams.